After presenting a hilarious week 1, Colors’s celeb cooking show Laughter Chefs presented another week of comedy and cooking done right. This week, it was a Desi twist with Nia Sharma—Sudesh Lehri, Jannat Zubair—Reem Sheikh, Krushna Abhishek—Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra—Arjun Bijalani, Aly Goni—Rahul Vaidya, and Ankita Lokhdande—Vicky Jain going to the roots with their cooking.

The celebs made Makkhan in Handis, Baati Chokha on Sigdi, Decorated Cakes and made perfectly rounded dosas and we wonder how much of this is script and how much of it is reality.

But even if this is a scripted reality, it is landing bang on perfectly, with everyone working towards excellent humor apart from the cooking. It is only Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain‘s constant bickering with each other that is annoying.

The Bigg Boss 17 couple cannot help but love putting each other down and putting each of themselves better than the other. Be it any task, they are always putting the efforts of the other down with either strange looks or cold tones, and no, this does not seem scripted!

Moving forward, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s camaraderie and dank humor are superbly landed, along with Sudesh Lehri’s constant tip-offs. In fact, his chemistry with Nia Sharma has been edited and executed well by the audience. Obviously, Bharti Singh‘s funny commentary as the host helped to give the show a push.

However, in four episodes, the funniest of this lot have turned out to be Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijalani and Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya, who are surprising with their too-engrossed cute level cooking, creating situational comedy at its best. Be it Arjun trying to teach Karan how to cook or Aly boosting Rahul’s morale in tasks, these men are keeping it pretty sorted and entertaining!

Looking forward to the next week! Laughter Chefs airs on Colors TV and streams on Jio Cinema every weekend.

