In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish Yadav was chosen as the personal assistant of contestants present in the show.

It happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek turned hosts in Salman Khan’s absence.

They question Elvish and Aashika Bhatia to point out their own good traits which they think make them better than the others.

Elvish said that he was more flexible in making conversation with anyone while he claimed that Aashika could not do that. While, Aashika said out that she minds her own business and does not poke her nose in anyone’s life without any reason.

Housemates had to choose one between Aashika and Elvish to be their personal assistant. Elvish got more votes. He was feted with the personal assistant of contestants tag. And as the rule, his housemates can assign any personal task to him.

Speaking of the show, Salman Khan was not seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and obviously, fans are wondering why. The last two episodes were hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, but even the contestants were waiting for the OG host to take control of the stage

For the unversed, the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman Khan hosting the episode with a cigarette in his hand. It created quite an uproar among the fans, and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor was trolled left, right and centre. It is speculated that the star is not happy with the outcome and has decided to quit the project.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

