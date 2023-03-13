‘Chota bhaijaan’ of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik was a part of ‘mandali’ that was created by filmmaker Sajid Khan inside the BB house. For the unversed, Sajid received quite a lot of backlash from the viewers as he was one of the participants of Bigg Boss 16. However, now recently, in a media conversation, when Abdu was asked about their mandali, he gave somewhat disappointing news. Keep scrolling to read on!

For the unversed, there was some buzz that Abdu was in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. And on the other hand, he had claimed that his friendship with Shiv Thakare, the runner-up of BB, would be forever. But it seems things have been hitting a rough spot.

In a recent media conversation, as shared by one of the Twitteratti on Twitter, Abdu Rozik can be seen getting asked about mandali. In response to that, the chota bhaijaan fame smiled and said, “mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)”.

Check out the video clip here:

Kisi din iska India ka visa bhi katamm ho 🤲 pic.twitter.com/j9TK3LuFYd — 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮 🦄🍒 • toxic shipper (@stfu_cherryy) March 12, 2023

As soon as the video went live, netizens started to comment on the video clip. One of them wrote, “Mandli katammm. Sachhi yaar bahar nikalo ise koi. Iska ab “atithee tum kab jaoge” wala scene ho gya hai. Mehmaan hai, mehmaan nawazi bhi bohot ho gyi aur kitne din rahe ga yha pe?”

Another one commented, “Saw a clip , Abdu saying why shiv calling me tell him not to isi liye mandali khatm”

One of the comments can be read as, “Mandali sirf game k liye thi.”

Well, there has been quite a debate about the fake friendships and love angles that get shown in the Bigg Boss house. But when you are inside a house with a certain amount of people, you tend to grow affection or friendship with one another, which might not stay for long once you are outside the house. And that’s what has happened with the mandali in Bigg Boss 16 this year.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

