Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan & Contestants Reach Sets, Shooting Begins!

The wait of Bigg Boss fans has almost come to an end now as the 14th season of the famous Indian reality show will start airing from Oct 3. In fact, as we head towards the end of Oct 1, it has been learnt that Salman Khan is all set to shoot the first episode along with the contestants.

The latest reports about Bigg Boss 14 suggest that Salman Khan at this moment is getting ready to shoot for the show.

In fact, as per SpotboyE, the contestants have been brought to the sets from their hotels already. At this moment they are quarantined on the sets are expected to start shooting soon.

Bigg Boss 14 is expected to have contestants like Radhe Maa, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

Interestingly, it has been reported by Khabri that Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa is one of the highest-paid contestants for this season. As per an insider, she is earning as much as 25 lakhs per week and if it spans 3 months and Sukhvinder manages to be in the finale, she would surely be taking home a salary of 3 crores. And if she manages to win the show, she could be amongst the richest TV personalities overnight!

As per reports, Rubina Dilaik has also charged huge to be a part of the show. It is said that Rubina who will become a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a Jodi along with Abhinav Shukla has signed the show for a whopping amount of Rs. 5 lakh and a minimum 40 days stay. Given Rubina’s vibrant nature and Abhinav’s calmness, one can expect the couple to stir up the entertainment quotient like never before. Also, as much as we have seen, the couple seems to have a good understanding of them. Will the Bigg Boss house bring about a twist in their equation? For that, we will have to wait for the show to begin.

