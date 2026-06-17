Bhooth Bangla arrived on Netflix on June 14, 2026. Akshay Kumar starrer made a smashing debut, registering the 7th highest debut weekend for a Bollywood film on Netflix. Scroll below for a detailed OTT verdict!

Bhooth Bangla OTT Views

According to data released by Tudum by Netflix, Bhooth Bangla registered 4.9 million views in its first weekend. It was trending at the 3rd spot among the Global top 10 non-English movies, surpassing Maa Behen (3.3 million) by a considerable margin. With a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, Priyadarshan’s directorial recorded 13.2 million viewing hours.

It remained the #1 movie in as many as 7 countries during the week of June 8 and 14, 2026. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav starrer also remained among the top 10 trending movies in a total of 17 countries.

Bhooth Bangla beats Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki had registered 4.9 million views in its extended first weekend of 5 days. Akshay Kumar’s latest horror-comedy has gained the same amount of views in only 3 days. Word of mouth is positive, so it would rank much better in 5 days. It also surpassed Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership on Netflix for Bollywood films (2024 – 2026). These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical release!

Dhurandhar: 7.6 million Animal: 6.2 million Fighter: 5.9 million Raid 2: 5.6 million Crew: 5.4 million Sikandar: 5.1 million (7 days) Bhooth Bangla: 4.9 million Dunki: 4.9 million (5 days) Mardaani 3: 4.4 million Jaat: 4.1 million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between June 8 and 14, 2026 irrespective of the day they arrived.

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