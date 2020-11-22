The drug probe following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June this year is sending shock waves in the entertainment world since the last couple of months. The latest to be arrested in the investigation is comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Now, Bharti’s co-comedians Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastav have reacted to the news.

Citing they are shocked to hear the news of Bharti and Haarsh taking these contrabands, the comedian said that if actors have free time they should try staying fir by doing yoga and exercise as people look up to them. Read on to know what they said.

Reacting to the news of Bharti Singh being arrested for by the NCB, Sunil Pal told Zee News, that he is shocked as he did not expect her to get named in the case. He said, “I am shocked at the news. It is traumatic for me because I have seen Bharti become successful from nothing. I was the one who introduced her on the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and I saw how popular she got with her work. I was happy, she thought of me as a brother and greeted me with folded hands. She is a sanskari (cultured) and sweet girl.”

Talking about Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sunil said, “Even Harsh is a good boy. So how and where all of this started, what sort of groupism this is that is provoking her to take drugs, I am very shocked and sad.”

Comedian Raju Srivastav also revealed he is shocked hearing the news of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s confession and arrest. He said, “Can Bharti or her husband Haarsh do something like this? My heart is not ready to accept it. What is this? People love you so much, millions of people call you their idol, put your photos on their mobiles, hang them in their homes. They want to be like you and they have been tricked. What is the need to do all of this? It’s not like taking drugs will make you good comedians, or it will give you energy. I am so sad. I was here to defend her on your show, that our Bharti is not like that and that she is a pure artist. But now I see the news that Bharti has been arrest, she has confessed, the police got proof and confiscated ganja from her home. What is even happening? What kind of comedy is this? Where is our film world going?”

Raju Srivastav further said, “Every time me, Sunil, Kapil gather, we talk about how a female comedian became so big after so long. She is doing such good work and has opened the line for so many women. Long time ago, there was Tuntun. There was a long gap between that time and then there was Bharti and she became so popular. We were so happy about how she is doing good work.”

Adding further, Raju said, “All this artists, Bharti Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and others, if they have free time that they do not know what to do with and start taking drugs, start working on keeping yourself fit. There is so much to do. You are artists, you appear on the big screen. Do your yoga, exercise. If you have time, do theatre, watch good movies.”

In case you are wondering why the comedian took Shraddha’s name, it was because she along with Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone were questioned by the NCB in the drugs case in September.

Talking about Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, the couple’s residence and office in Mumbai were raided yesterday. As per reports, the NCB recovered around 86.5 grams of Cannabis from two of their locations (office & home). In an official statement released by the central agency, the duo agreed to the consumption of marijuana (ganja).

