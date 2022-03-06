Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has built its loyal fan base over the years and is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms. Unfortunately, the show has suffered major cast change multiple times. Recently, Nehha Pendse quit the show and Vidisha Srivastava has come in as her replacement.

A few weeks back, we heard it officially that Nehha Pendse is no more a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reportedly, she had signed just a one-year contract with the makers and wasn’t interested in renewing it. It was a major setback as she too had come as a replacement of Saumya Tandon for Anita Mishra aka Gori mem’s character. But as the saying goes, “The show must go on!” the makers zeroed in new Gori mem in the form of Vidisha.

It was just recently revealed that Vidisha Srivastava will be playing Anita Mishra from hereon. Now, a promo of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been released and it has been shared by Vidisha on her official Instagram handle. It says, she’ll be seen in the show from 22nd March onwards. It glimpses fans with their new Gori mem and adds it to the hype.

Excited to see Vidisha Srivastava in BGPH, many fans have already given her thumbs up ever before she makes her debut as Anita Mishra. One fan wrote, “Oh my my!! Can’t wait for this!!!!!!!!” Another one wrote, “serial wale sahi bhabhi ji laye iss bar.” “Abb maza ayega new Anita Mishra,” reads one comment.

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon played Anita Mishra from 2015 to 2020. She was replaced by Nehha Pendse, who left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in January this year.

