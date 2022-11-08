Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi Talks About Her Transformation In The Show

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori bhabhi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, is going to turn into a bouncer, far removed from her traditional desi avatar.

In the upcoming sequence of the show, Angoori(Shubhangi) will be seen grabbing a thief and beating him up badly after which she is hired as a bouncer by a club owner.

Talking about the recent track, Shubhangi Atre shares: “It is a very entertaining track where Angoori will be seen in a completely new avatar. Angoori decides to be self-reliant and work and earn money. In a market, while talking to Vibhuti(Asif Shaikh), a thief steals money from Narang, the club owner and tries to run.”

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori grabs him and starts beating him up. After being impressed by her bravery, Narang, the club owner, hires Angoori as a female bouncer at his club.

Shubhangi Atre, who is always seen wearing sari on the show will now be coming in a completely different look: “I loved this particular track and Angoori’s new avatar. I always enjoy doing something new and exciting. And thanks to the show, I always get to do different things and experiment with the look. I am grateful to ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and the producers for this fun track that is bound to amuse the audience. Essaying bold lady bouncer has been a unique experience for me. It was exciting and thrilling because it was a brief departure from my usual look.”

She added that most important part of her new look is that she didn’t take much time to get ready. Moreover, her Haryanavi accent made many laugh on the sets while she was preparing for her role.

“The most fun part is that it did not require too much makeup or dressing up. It took only 5-10 minutes to get ready. I am sure it surprised the audience to see me in such a bindass avatar, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, and boots, punching and kicking people with a Haryanvi accent. I had a great time shooting this because every time I changed into my costume, I went off-screen and started talking in Haryanvi lingo with everyone, and trust me, some got confused with what I was saying while others laughed loudly.”

Furthermore, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress enjoyed practicing boxing for her role and she hopes that the audience will appreciate her character.

“It was also entertaining for me to practice boxing off-screen. Not just me, but the entire crew thoroughly enjoyed this new transition. They also started addressing me as Angoori Bhai and Dada. I am very outspoken and fearless in real life, so it was easy for me to relate to this character.”

Shubhangi Atre asserts that the track gives out an important message for the viewers: “This bold look of Angoori and the entire track has a great message of women empowerment for me and the audience. It demonstrates that women can be bold and beautiful without the need for a man to defend them. I want to do many more characters with such a strong message in the future and also, kudos to all the ladies who perform such daring tasks in real life,” she concluded.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

