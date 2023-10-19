Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, shared her excitement about the Navratri festivities. She got candid about attending Mumbai’s famous Garba night and called it an enchanting experience.

Navratri is a significant festival in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across several states, with devotees observing a nine-day fast, paying respect to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, and flocking to various famous dandiya grounds in cities to play Garba with their loved ones.

This year, Vidisha Srivastava joined these celebrations by attending Mumbai’s famous Garba night and getting soaked in the Garba fever. The ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actress said, “Navratri holds immense significance for my family and me. We joyously embrace this festival each year with unwavering devotion, faithfully following the tradition of the nine-day colors and offering daily prayers to Goddess Durga.”

Vidisha Srivastava shared, “This year is exceptionally special as I celebrate Maa Durga’s festival alongside my three-month-old daughter, Aadya. Eagerly anticipating a break from my hectic schedule, I finally seized the opportunity to partake in Mumbai’s renowned Garba night with my family, including my daughter, after receiving a special invitation as a guest for the event last night.”

The ‘Meri Gudiya’ fame actress further said, “Our time at the Garba night was enchanting as we danced to the melodious tunes of renowned singers, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic individuals following the same rhythmic steps—the traditional Garba attire adorned by everyone added to the visual splendor of the evening.”

“Hailing from Varanasi, attending such a celebrated Mumbai Garba night had always been a childhood dream, and the experience surpassed all expectations. The vibrant atmosphere of the city was exhilarating beyond words. Performing on stage with an exuberant crowd cheering us on created an incredible feeling. The warmth and affection we received from our viewers are deeply appreciated and filled my heart with joy,” she said.

Vidisha Srivastava further added, “Throughout the Navratri celebrations, I ritually followed the colors every day designated for each night, representing a distinct facet of the festival. Firmly convinced that the essence of Garba should radiate positivity and joy, that memorable night perfectly embodied this belief. Navratri is one of my cherished festivals, celebrated with steadfast devotion and boundless enthusiasm.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV. The show – that premiered on March 2, 2015, also stars Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitash Gaud as Manmohan Tiwari and Shubhangi Atre Poorey as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari. The sitcom also stars Saanand Verma, Jeetu Gupta, Syed Salim Zaidi, Soma Rathod, Yogesh Tripathi and Vaibhav Mathur in pivotal roles.

