Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot was the most talked about contestant of the season and wrote history by bagging a show right on the finale stage as he was signed on by the Television Queen Ekta Kapoor for her show Bekaboo. The show – all set to air from this weekend, will see Shalin opposite Esha Singh. Shalin was recently seen at the press meet of the show in his character look and he pulled off the gothic look very well.

A birdie tell us that while shooting for Bekaaboo, Shalin has suffered injuries in the first few days itself. A source close to the actor revealed “Shalin faced injuries on his body and it’s commendable that he continued to shoot despite his injuries.”

The source, further talking about Shalin Bhanot’s injuries, added, “Shalin has been at it with the action sequences and the high end drama in the show as he continues to shoot day-night hardly giving him any rest.”

Shalin Bhanot has had no time off as right after Bigg Boss 16 he started shooting for Bekaboo and prepping for his role, which is very different from anything that he has played before.

We wish Shalin a speedy recovery!

