BARC Report Week 2: The Kapil Sharma Show Vs Khatron Ke Khiladi – We Have A Clear Winner!

Two of the most popular shows on TV currently, Kapil Sharma’s highly anticipated – The Kapil Sharma Show & Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi are back with a bang. While the first one is completely on the humorous side, the latter remains to be all about dare-devil stunts, but which one’s the public choice? We’ve got facts and figures from the Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC) report and here’s what it suggests.

On one side, we have Sony’ The Kapil Sharma Show which premiered on December 29, 2018 after a long wait and the other hand has Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi which premiered on January 5, 2019.

Talking about the Urban + Rural data, Khatron Ke Khiladi places 2nd on the BARC list garnering 14.25 million impressions and is much ahead of Kapil’s show which stands on the 5th position with 11.6 million impressions. On the first position since time immemorial now is Colors’ Naagin 3.

Even when we take into consideration only the Urban list, Shetty’s show is on a roll surpassing Naagin 3 which as mentioned above has been conquering the throne since a very long time. KKK has raked in 9.7 million impressions in the last week. Meanwhile, the comedy show although too managed to overtake Naagin 3, failed to beat the beast here by garnering around 9.1 million impressions.

Although we have a clear win here, but we cannot ignore the fact that the comedy show too has been loved by the audience and hopefully, will see garnering the top position in near future.

