The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2: Is Kapil Sharma Getting Paid Less? Krushna Abhishek Clarifies

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 is out and has been receiving some amazing reviews from all over. The audience loves this revamped version of Kapil Sharma and the nitty-gritty additions he has made to it. But as the new season begins, it’s time for some new rumours to float around.

There have been some reports floating around that Kapil Sharma is getting paid less for the 2nd season, as compared to what he used to get in the first one. Krushna Abhishek, to Bollywoodlife, clarified about the same.

He said, “These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered last week on Sony Entertainment Television. Kapil is joined by his original gang – Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. The audience also got to see comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek along with Rochelle Rao.

In April, Kapil, in an interview to IANS had said he wanted some me time to recuperate. “I’ve been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon,” Kapil told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked about the reason behind his absence from the small screen so abruptly.

Kapil had then made headlines, drawing bad press when an audio call in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public.

Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about the controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.

