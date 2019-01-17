Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 Vs Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?: Check Out The Excitement Level!

Recently, when actor-producer Arbaaz Khan proclaimed Dabangg 3 to go on the floors in April, a wave of excitement spread amongst Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey fans. Also, it came as a huge surprise when the news of Shah Rukh Khan choosing Don 3 over Saare Jahaan Se Accha broke-in.

Since both the sequels are in the news for quite a long time now, fans were pleasantly surprised to hear about some developments on the two anticipated movies. Hitting on the same lines, we conducted a poll asking the audience for which return they are more excited for? Salman’s Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 or Shah Rukh’s Don in Don 3? And it garnered a huge response over three days.

In a poll about 4,658 netizens participated and surprisingly competition turned out to be one-sided, which was touted as a cut-to-cut fight. With a handsome chunk of 63.53% votes (2,959 votes), Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 emerged victorious by beating Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which gathered remaining 36.47% votes (1,699 votes).

With such a level of excitement amongst movie buffs, we hope Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar soon collaborate for the third installment of popular Don Series.

Chulbul Pandey essayed by Salman is one of the iconic and beloved characters of the actor. Dabangg directed by Abhinav Kashyap, was released in 2010, while Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan and released in 2012.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don character is hugely popular amongst masses and both Don and Don 2 garnered appreciation for the actor apart from commercial success. Both Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) were directed by Farhan Akhtar.

