BARC Report Week 42: Yet Again, Naagin 3 Takes Away The Cake!

BARC Report Week 42: The report is out now and it’s time to see which shows managed to make it into the Top 10 shows of the week. For the uninitiated, the Broadcast Audience Research Council share a weekly report of the shows with the highest TRPs, that have continued their good run on TV.

This week once again saw a lot of changes in the show’s positions, with many shows losing popularity, while others climbed up in the list. Once again, we see Naagin 3 dominating the top spot by a huge margin, while other shows like fight it out to join it in the top 10.

URBAN + RURAL

The 1st spot on the list goes once again to Colors TV’s Naagin 3. The show has yet again spoken for itself with an out-pouring love of 13.09 million impressions. Second on the slot stands reruns of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya with 12.91 million impressions followed by reruns of Zee TV’s Mahek which now places 3rd on the chart with 11.45 million impressions. Kundali Bhagya stands 4th with 11.19 million impressions whereas Kumkum Bhagya stands 5th at 9.15 million views. On 6th position, we have Star Utsav’s Rabba Ve which gains 8.858 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai places 7th with 8.855 million impressions. Then comes Kulfi Kumar Bajewala garnering 8.7 million impressions.

9th position: Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn with 8.5 million impressions.

10th position: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 8.4 million impressions.

URBAN

On the urban list, we have Naagin 3 on the first slot with 8.4 million impressions. Second on the list is Kundali Bhagya with 6.94 million impressions followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata with 6.19 million impressions. Next on the list is Kulfi Kumar Bajewala placing 4th with 5.9 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Kumkum Bhagya & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma garnering 5.5 million and 5.49 million impressions respectively. Kaun Banega Crorepati is 7th with 5.43 million impressions.

8th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki, with 5.21 million impressions.

9th Position: Indian Idol with 4.99 million impressions.

10th Position: Ishq Subhan Allah making a debut in the list gathering 4.96 million impressions.