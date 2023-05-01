Pop Singer Moonbin committed suicide recently, leaving his fans shocked and heart broken. It’s always tragic when anyone ends their life, says actress Monika Singh, known for shows such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai.

“Sad to hear about his death. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary person, it’s always heartbreaking to hear this. Suicide is a result of severe mental issue. All actions of celebrities are widely reported in the media and then the mental health issues are discussed broadly. The dark side of the entertainment industry is serious stress, mental pressure and need of adherence to standards set. Great support and resources should be deployed to counsel such emotions,” she says.

She adds, “Governments throughout have facilities to support and counsel through hotlines. The red tapism in the system does not allow to escalate such services already provided by the Government. We should be kind to people and support therapies and counselling of such people who are facing mental health issues. Awareness should be created that counselling is not a taboo and people should be persuaded to take help.”

Popular singer and dancer Moon Bin, also known as Moonbin, passed away on April 19. The news came across as a major shock and his loved ones are still reeling from the loss. The artist was only 25 years old and was found dead in his Seoul apartment by his manager.

As per the South Korean police, no foul play was involved in his death. The case is still under investigation, and it is believed that Moonbin, in a sad turn of events, committed suicide.

The K-Pop star was a part of the music group ASTRO as well as its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha. This news has come across as a major shock to his fans. The singer’s sister, Moon Sua is also a K-Pop artist and part of the band Billie. She has taken a break from her career at the moment to handle the grief.

