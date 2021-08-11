Advertisement

If rumours are to be believed Wamiqa Gabbi might be seen donning the cape of fearless, justicer Queen Sivagami in the magnum opus and the prequel to the ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli Baahubali series.

The series commissioned by a OTT giant is believed to have Wamiqa play the role of young Sivagami. As per the latest reports in press, south star Nayantara will also be seen playing a prominent role in the period drama.

Wamiqa, who enchanted the audience and critics with her charm and performance in the recent series Grahan on Disney+Hotstar took to social media posting a video where she was seen practicing sword fighting like a pro.

She could be seen lethally attacking her opponent and defending herself the attack like a warrior with an ace. The rumour mills now claim that this act is part her role prep for the character Sivagami from the upcoming series on Netflix Baahubali: Before the Beginning. If this sword fighting is for real then seeing her from sweet Manu as the fearless warrior is a pleasant surprise to all her fans.

