Advertisement

The Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandit sent the internet in a frenzy as she entered the Bigg Boss house that premiered last Sunday. The effervescent & bubbly actress made quite a stir as she walked the red carpet in a stunning high slit unconventional gown, the host Karan Johar was quick to point out a dialogue from his movie calling her Kabhi Poo, Kabhi Parvati.

Advertisement

Ridhima’s entry in the 15th edition of the hugely successful show came as a surprise to her fans & friends as the actress had quoted in her earlier interviews that she wouldn’t sign up for this show. Like they say, never say never, Ridhima seemed to take the plunge after all. In one of her candid chats before entering the house, Ridhima shared, “‘Bigg Boss is a life-changing opportunity for any actor at any given point in their career. I feel lucky that this was offered to me right from the beginning of my career. I have been a fan of the show & so has my family. They would often joke if I were to participate. I would give out a quick No as it meant cutting off from the outside world, being away from my family, friends, my social life. My mom would always tell me that it wasn’t a show meant for me because I’m a sensitive person. She thought I couldn’t survive as I’m driven by emotions. But life had other plans. I believe the pandemic, like everything else, changed me in ways more than one. I’m grateful to have work where I can be myself.”

Ridhima Pandit lost her mom only recently that had left the Pandit family shattered. Ridhima shares, ‘Maybe, just maybe things would have been different if my mom were around. I probably wouldn’t have given it a thought if the offer came along but I guess I’m ready now mentally. Coping up with mom’s loss made me stronger. I believed I was ready for a bigger challenge & now I have her watching over me with her guiding light.’

Ridhima shared a fun video stating her reasons for entering the Bigg Boss house. Watch here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit)

Must Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Teases Fans With Poses & Asks Them “What Am I Prepping For?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube