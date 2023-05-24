The formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be back as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world. The streaming crime series has been renewed for its second season and will be dropping on OTT on June 1.

The second season will also feature the ensemble star cast including Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Arora.

Season 1 of the show, which was released in March 2020, ended with a cliff-hanger, pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. The first look promo of the second season offers a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline with the marvels of mythology and the genius of forensic science colliding to create an unmissable viewing experience.

Season 2 of the show promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping thrills as the show drops on JioCinema on June 1, 2023.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Arshad Warsi in 2021 said, “I am surprised as well as happy about completing 25 years in Bollywood. Mujhe laga nahi tha ke mein 25 saal tak tik paunga idhar. It used to be so frightening when I used to see all my peers disappear one after the another. I used to think ‘ab agala number mera hai’.”

Arshad Warsi further shares that despite proving his mettle, he’s still looking for the work.

“I was scared of failing, and then walking around, with everybody saying ke ‘yeh bechara hero banne aaya tha idhar’. From going through a bad phase to working non stop, I have seen it all. I’m grateful for all the people who had faith in me, and continue to have faith in me, and the audience. I feel there is going to be another long journey ahead of me. So, (the truth is), I have completed 25 years in the industry, and I’m still looking for a job because that is how the industry is,” the Golmaal Again actor shared.

