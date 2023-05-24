The shocking news has gripped the entertainment industry, on Tuesday late night, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in a road accident. Actor Adhyayan Suman paid his last tribute to Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, hours after she died in a road accident.

The duo had been friends for a long time now and to Adhyayan this indeed has been a personal loss.

Adhyayan Suman shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram story while remembering her he shared, “I can’t believe that you’re gone so soon. I can’t believe anything. My family is numb and in shock. We literally just spoke. You were the nicest friend ever. Rest in peace VB I will miss you maybe I didn’t say it enough you were precious and had a long life ahead of you.”

Adhyayan Suman expressed his profound disbelief and sorrow over the untimely passing of his dear friend revealing deep shock that has enveloped his family. The news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s departure has left them numb, as they struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of someone so dear to their hearts.

Vaibhavi has been part of many prominent shows throughout her journey like C.I.D and Adaalat, Vaibhavi also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’ film in 2020 and ‘Timir’ (2023).

