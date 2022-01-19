Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows of Indian television with impressive TRPs every week and high audience engagement. The show features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role who is famous for her portrayal of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In a recent viral video, actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Anagha Bhosale can be seen recreating a famous scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and fans are simply loving it.

For the unversed, the plot of the show revolves around the concept of indelibility and women’s oppression. It narrates the story of a married woman, who finds out that her husband is cheating on her with a younger lady from his workplace. It airs on Star Plus on weekdays and features actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

In the most recent post by actor Anagha Bhosale, who plays the character Nandini in Anupamaa, she can be seen recreating a famous scene from Karan Johar’s K3G. She took up Kajol’s character Anjali while Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj, played Rahul in the short clip. In the Instagram reel, the two actors have made their own rendition of Anjali and Rahul’s famous bickering scene where they tease each other over a punctured tyre.

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale was seen wearing a bright green Anarkali in the video which received a lot of love from the fans in the comments section. Sudhanshu Pandey, on the other hand, was dressed in a simple formal shirt, a loose tie and a contrasting pair of black pants.

Anagha Bhosale also put up a sweet caption with the post, expressing her admiration for fellow actor Sudhanshu. “#Nanraj is BACK!! Tyre puncture karne mei maaza hi aagya 😅😂 Love u Sudipaa ❤️ Show some love for this reel, comment down below ⬇️ if u want more #nandraj”, she wrote. Here’s a look.

