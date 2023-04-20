We have often seen lead actors of TV shows not getting along really well with each other. Well, not all! While some share a great bond with each other, many have often made headlines owing to their off-screen rivalry with each other. And the latest one to be added to the list is the top-running show Anupamaa’s lead actors. Well, of course, not Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna but Rupali and Sudhanshu Pandey. During their recent outing, the actor duo was asked about the same, and they just laughed if off.

Well, when talking about off-screen rivalry, how can one not mention Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s lead actors, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel? Rumours were a strong buzz that all the on-screen couple who set the standards high on the TV show couldn’t really stand each other off the camera. Yes, that’s true!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey stepped out for producer Rajan Shahi’s iftar party. At the same event, the actor also addressed the media where they answered some critical questions. During the same event, Rupali and Sudhanshu were asked about their rivalry rumours and they clearly dismissed it.

Speaking to ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “When the audience gets to hear things from other mediums, they tend to take things very seriously and believe it. So whenever we are asked about our equation, I always tell people to visit our sets and see how we work together. If you are working together the most important thing is mutual respect. After working for such long hours on sets, it doesn’t remain a workplace, it becomes our second home.”

Nodding her head in agreement, Rupali Ganguly said, “When you work with each other for 12-14 hours a day daily, you become a family. And when you are part of the family, differences and fights are very natural. Dus bartan saath mein rahenge toh khatkenge hi. We fight a lot with each other, I am being very honest but after 3 days we sit and chill together. It is bound to happen because we both are very strong individuals. We are not like pals or best of friends but there’s a huge respect for him as an actor and I love doing my scenes with him.”

A while back, we brought you Gaurav Khanna’s quote on getting trolled for the current plot that sees him parting ways with ‘Anupamaa’ Rupali Ganguly.

Must Read: Abhinav Shukla Slams Haters For Calling Him A ‘Dumb Celeb’ & Mercilessly Trolling Him: “You Will Need A Base Level IQ To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News