Anupamaa is still ruling the TRP charts and winning fans’ hearts. However, there are times, when even viewers get frustrated with a certain storyline and slam makers for the same. Something similar happened after the latest episode, where the show’s admirers got irked by Alpana Buch’s character Baa’s criticism over the backless dress of Barkha in Anu played by Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna’s baby shower.

Advertisement

Apart from the three actors, the Rajan Shahi show also features, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya and others. A few months back, a prequel show titled Anupamaa: Namaste America was streamed on Hotstar.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the baby shower of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia doesn’t seem to be going according to plan. As Baa never leaves a chance to insult Anu’s in-laws and in the last episode she humiliates Barkha due to her backless dress, not just this, she even taunts her over her behaviour at the party.

Not just this time, but on many occasions, Baa was seen insulting people younger than her. However, her latest behaviour seems to have annoyed Anupamaa fans as they are calling out makers and asking them to show respect towards every character and not just disrespect young characters.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “If only the makers remember, the outfit kinjal wore on Christmas celebration was way more backless than BB wore on the grah pravesh. If Baa was fine with that why always taunting BB. Drama can be shown apart from personal choice shaming,” another wrote, “I am day by day loosing all empathy for #Anupamaa Character and starting to despise her. She doesn’t speak up where needed n does where its not. Her accepting anything & evrythng from Baa & Bapuji is getting on nerves.”

A third user wrote, “Its so annoying to say backless to BB regularly this is so so terrible. When will this Baa learn to behave ? She has the audacity to boast abt sanskaar wow #Anupamaa won’t say anything to her ever it seems. So disappointed that she stood quietly till now.”

If only the makers remember, the outfit kinjal wore on christmas celebration was way more backless than BB wore on the grah pravesh. If Baa was fine with that why always taunting BB. Drama can be shown apart from personal choice shaming !! #Anupamaa — Maneet (@maneet_bhullar) June 29, 2022

I am day by day loosing all empathy for #Anupamaa Character and starting to despise her🙄😣 She doesn't speak up where needed n does where its not. Her accepting anything & evrythng from Baa & Bapuji is getting on nerves. Can she for once stand for somebody against Shah? — PK (@PK_MaAnlover) June 29, 2022

#Anupamaa if you fight for getting your "Sasuraal Wale" getting invited, then stand up / take responsibility of maintaining their maryaada too.

Baa is 'Badi' but not fool proof to get away with everything she says or does to ppl around her.

@/DKP This ain't happening 🙅 — Bindiya (@bindiya_kashyap) June 29, 2022

Its so annoying to say backless to BB regularly this is so so terrible. When will this Baa learn to behave ? She has the audacity to boast abt sanskaar wow 😡#Anupamaa won't say anything to her ever it seems. So disappointed that she stood quietly till now. 😕 — Princess82 (@MaAn_Is_Sukoon) June 29, 2022

Today, Baa's attitude was essentially "an eye for an eye & a tooth for a tooth."

Her constant taunts & dress shaming were totally uncalled for & made me want to puke. I have a whole new appreciation for the cast for shooting the scenes without breaking from their CHs.

#Anupamaa — Niveditha Srikanth🌈 (@NivedithaSrknth) June 29, 2022

If somebody is elder like baa it doesn't give her d right to speak rubbish about any1.Instigating some1 n then blaming Anu for d drama preceding it is not fair.This show has broken many stereotypes plz break this 1 too that MORE AGE DOESN'T GIVE U D RIGHT TO SHAME ANY1 #Anupamaa — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) June 29, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the latest episode of Anupamaa and were you too irked by Baa’s behaviour?

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Beats Salman Khan, Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ (TMKOC) Loses To Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ – List Of Most Famous Fictional & Non-Fictional Personalities Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram