Actor Adhik Mehta, now seen in TV show ‘Anupamaa’, reveals that he’s a keen sportsman and has played basketball ever since he was in school.

Adhik Mehta says: “Even though one can quickly acquire the basic skills to play basketball, becoming a truly skilled player takes a lot of exercise and dedication. Even today whenever I’m free or struggling with something, I play the sport to feel relaxed and fresh.

“I got encouraged to the sport since my school days, I have played for my school at different levels. Having the right motivation is a key ingredient to continuously keep improving our basketball skills, and my team helped me.”, Adhik Mehta added.

Adhik, who has also been featured in shows like ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ and ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, discussed the positive benefits of the sport.

Adhik Mehta said: “Playing basketball helps to improve motor coordination, flexibility, and endurance. It also encourages speed, agility, and strength. These skills are shown to have a positive effect on promoting a healthy body weight and encouraging more physical activity, which can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and self-esteem. The sport also develops self-confidence.”

Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’, previously recalled being a huge fan of iconic sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ which also starred Rupali Ganguly, who plays the protagonist in his current show.

Being delighted to work with her, Adhik Mehta said: “I’m thrilled to share screen space with my favourite Rupali Ganguly. My mom and I used to watch ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and were huge fans of the show. It was a fun ride and classic show. I’m blessed to have this amazing opportunity to work along with the actress who earlier essayed the evergreen Monisha. I was super happy when I received the update about being finalised for Anupamaa.”

