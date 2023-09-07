Amid the massive usage of AI across the globe, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he is scared to get replaced in the future because of it, citing that it has already started happening in the films.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability of machines to perform tasks that are typically associated with human intelligence, such as learning and problem-solving.

In the 18th episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Chirag Agarwal from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to the hot seat. He is a second year B.Tech student.

For the Rs 2,000 question, Chirag was asked: Which of these terms is also commonly used for writing a computer programme? The options given were: Coding, Hiving, Streaming, and Clicking. The contestant gave the right answer — coding.

The ‘Zanjeer’ fame actor said: “Code is a word used in computer programming. It gives the computer step-by-step instructions on what to do. You must’ve observed that Al has spread to the world. Are you learning about Al in college?”

The contestant replied: “Sir, a lot of our courses are related to Al. We even study AI. And I have a question for you related to Al. Sir, when Al was created everyone used to wonder if it will usurp labour jobs first. But now we see that Al is usurping more of creative jobs. For example, writing.”

Chirag then went on to ask the thespian: “I’m sitting in front of you now, I consider myself very lucky. I am watching you live today in flesh and blood. But someday in the future, you could get late for a shoot, and they can send a virtual hologram of you and we can interact with it. I’d like your comment on it.”

To this, Big B replied in a jokingly manner: “Let me tell you something, you’re talking to a hologram right now.”

The 80-year-old actor further said: “I’m not so smart to comprehend all this. But yes, l’ve heard of many such examples. And it scares me. One day, they might replace me. It’s already happening in films. They make me sit in a room and there are 40-45 cameras taking shots at once. It shutters all around, and then they ask me to turn around, clockwise and anti-clockwise. Ask me to make different kind of expressions. They ask us to change our facial expressions. When I ask them why, they say it’s required and they never tell me why.”

“Later, I find out that using Al, they’ll put it anywhere. Even if I haven’t shot for it, it seems like I have. But I’m worried. They might replace me someday and I will be jobless. Do save me if it happens in the future. We hardly find jobs in my field, and we are happy when we get something to do,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

