Golden buzzers are a key element of each season of America’s Got Talent. The 2025 edition is currently on air and some amazing talents have gotten the chance to receive golden buzzers. For those unversed, there are ten possible golden buzzers with two each for the judges and host Terry Crews. Here’s the full list of golden buzzers of the 2025 season of the talent show.

America’s Got Talent 2025: Every Golden Buzzer

Sofia Vergara

Stardust is a roller-skating pair which combines aerial acrobatics, fireworks and skating to wow the audience. They participated in Britain’s Got Talent and were sent home but they took Simon’s advice and made changes.

Jessica Sanchez is a 29 year old singer. She sang Benson Boone’s song Beautiful Things and everyone was left mesmerized, leaving to the buzzer.

Simon Cowell

Lightwire is a dance and light-up art duo from Brazil which combines LED displays and dance suits to create spectacles and pay lovely tributes.

Birmingham Youth Choir is a singing group from Alabama who represent their culture and community. Their vocals, harmony and energy impressed the audience and judges, thus earning them the coveted golden buzzer.

Howie Mandel

Jourdan Blue is a 23 year old singer and street performer hailing from New Orleans. He sang a rendition of Breakeven by The Script and left everyone impressed by his vocals. He was also described as pitch perfect by Mel B.

Unreal Crew is a dance group hailing from Jodhpur, India. They have been together since 2018 and used optical illusions to shock the audience.

Mel B

Messoudi Brothers is a juggling duo who change each other’s outfits while juggling. Simon said that this was the only juggling each he has liked.

Charity Lockhart is a singer who sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow but was stopped by Simon. He then asked her if she had another song and she went with Golden Slumbers by The Beatles which worked in her favor.

Terry Crews

Funkateer Dancers are a dance group formed of Detroit high school friends who had gotten together to enter their school’s talent show. Years later they reunited and dazzled everyone with their footwork and amazing moves.

The BoykinZ is a group of four sisters who are singer-dancers. They mix different genres like country, pop and hip-hop to create harmonies and dances that impressed one and all, thus getting the much-deserved buzzer.

