It may have been a few years since Brooklyn Nine-Nine went off air, but Sergeant Jeffords aka Terry Crews still has a special place in the hearts of fans. The extremely built, kind-hearted police officer was the definition of a gentle giant, strong and vulnerable in equal measure.

Here are 5 instances that make Crews as Terry Jeffords so iconic in our hearts.

1. Terry Gets Called Out by a Police Officer Because He’s Black

Episode : Season 4, Episode 16 – Moo Moo

: Season 4, Episode 16 – Moo Moo Director : Maggie Carey

: Maggie Carey Writer: Phil Augusta Jackson

Known for its tendency to cover somewhat serious topics, Brooklyn Nine-Nine addresses racial profiling by the police in this episode. Crews delivers a nuanced and sensitive performance as he attempts to demand an apology from the officer who accosted him. The scenes with Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt are particularly affecting as it seemed as though the true emotions of the actors were being spoken through the actors.

2. Terry is Hungry!

Episode : Season 1, Episode 10 – Thanksgiving

: Season 1, Episode 10 – Thanksgiving Director : Jorma Taccone

: Jorma Taccone Writer: Luke Del Tredici

As a large beefy man, the good sergeant must maintain muscle mass by consuming large amounts of protein-rich food. This is fine till his food gets spoiled. Poor Terry resorts to eating pretzels, bar olives, and even packing peanuts to fill his stomach after Amy’s disastrous dinner. All’s well that ends well, though, because he finally gets his food at the end of the episode.

3. Terry Playing Different Characters as Part of Captain Holt’s Drills

Episode : Season 2, Episode 1 – Undercover

: Season 2, Episode 1 – Undercover Director : Dean Holland

: Dean Holland Writer: Luke Del Tredici

An actor with brilliant comic timing, Terry Crews plays the fool well. He pretends to be a mouthy old lady, a ticking unattended bag, and a bratty seven-year-old kid. Playing the characters perfectly, Crews showcases why he is the Sergeant (later Lieutenant). The tantrum thrown by ‘seven-year-old Timmy’ is particularly entertaining, as is the subsequent bouncy castle jumping by serious adults with serious jobs.

4. Terry Loopy on Pain Meds

Episode : Season 2, Episode 2 – Chocolate Milk

: Season 2, Episode 2 – Chocolate Milk Director : Fred Goss

: Fred Goss Writer: Gabe Liedman

Crews is truly in his element in this episode when he is drugged up on anaesthesia prior to a planned vasectomy. He has no verbal filter, repeatedly calls Jake “tiny head” and then falls asleep on him, squishing Jake’s body. The point, of course, is that Terry doesn’t want the surgery, but his hilarious escapades when loopy make for a fun watch.

5. Terry’s Everlasting Love For Yogurt

Episode : Season 1, Episode 2

: Season 1, Episode 2 Director : Craig Zisk

: Craig Zisk Writer: Norm Hiscock

Right from the first season, Sergeant Jeffords has proclaimed his love for the dairy product, as have the other B99 officers, with everyone saying ‘Terry Loves Yogurt’ at different times. From the iconic Halloween episode from Season 5 where he is fed GPS trackers by multiple people to track him to his annoyance at the 98th precinct stealing his full-fat yogurt, Jeffords’ love for yogurt is funny and constant.

