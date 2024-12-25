Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran is having a great run on OTT after a phenomenal theatrical run, churning out great numbers at the box office. After earning 219.94 crore in India and 341.52 crore worldwide, the war-hero biopic garnered a total of 8.1 million views on Netflix in its three-week run.

The film arrived on Netflix on December 5, and in its three-week run, it has managed to attain a spot in the global top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix. In these three weeks, it is already the fourth most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix.

Amaran OTT Verdict Week 3

In the third week, Sivakarthikeyan‘s war-martyr biopic based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan garnered another 1.3 million views against 3.6 million viewing hours. It occupied the sixth global rank in the top 10 trending non-English films on Netflix this week.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 4.1 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.7 Million | Rank 6

Week 3: 1.3 Million | Rank 6

Total: 8.1 Million Views

Amaran – Fourth Most Viewed South Indian Film

Amaran has surpassed Prabhas‘s Kalki 2898 AD’s 8 million views to occupy the spot for the fourth-most viewed South Indian film of 2024. It would next axe Jr NTR’s Devara, who stands at number 3 with 8.6 million views.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million (7 weeks) Lucky Baskhar: 16.9 Million (4 weeks) Devara: 8.6 Million (4 weeks) Amaran: 8.1 Million (3 weeks) Kalki 2898 AD: 8 Million (3 weeks) Indian 2: 6.8 Million (4 weeks) The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million (2 weeks) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million (2 weeks) Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million (2 weeks) Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million (2 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

