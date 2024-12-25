Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has turned into a phenomenal success on Netflix after a great theatrical run at the box office, earning 74.54 crore in India and 115.05 crore worldwide. The film arrived on Netflix on November 28, and in four weeks, it has garnered a whopping 16.9 million views on the OTT platform.

Most-Viewed Indian Films

With 16.9 million total views, the Telugu period thriller is now the fourth most-viewed Indian film on the platform, surpassing Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan, which earned 14.8 million views during its 4-week run in the top 10 global trending non-English films!

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week, Lucky Baskhar garnered 2 million views, against 5 million viewing hours occupying third rank in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally. Last week the film occupied rank 5 and jumped by two ranks this week!

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 5.1 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 6.6 Million | Rank 2

Week 3: 3.2 Million | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 Million | Rank 3

Total: 16.9 Million Views

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million (7 weeks) Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Do Patti: 17 Million (4 weeks) Lucky Baskhar: 16.9 Million (4 weeks) Shaitaan: 14.8 Million (4 weeks) Fighter: 14 Million (3 weeks) Animal: 13.6 Million (3 weeks) Sector 36: 12.1 Million (3 weeks) Maharaj: 11.6 Million (4 weeks)

Only 0.2 Million Views Away!

Dulquer Salmaan starrer period drama is only 0.2 million views away from axe the third most-viewed Indian film of 2024, which is Laapataa Ladies, which garnered 17.1 million views in its 6-week run on the global top 10 list.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

