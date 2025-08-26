Alien: Earth has been a significant success for the FX Network, if the viewership data released by Disney is anything to go by. According to Deadline, the show debuted with an impressive 9.2 million viewers during its first week.

This strong debut places Alien: Earth alongside Disney+’s recent hits, including Agatha All Along with 9.3 million views, The Acolyte at 11.1 million, and Zombies 4 with 9.3 million, raising the question of whether it can match their success.

Alien: Earth is a distant prequel to the iconic sci-fi horror franchise that has continued since the original Alien was released in 1979. With the strong momentum of the FX series, it’s safe to say that the franchise is seeing a resurgence recently.

Alien: Earth Has Strong Viewership Numbers

Alien: Earth’s season premiere has gone off to a strong start, and given how secretive Disney can be in disclosing their streaming data, the showcasing of the viewership numbers signals a level of confidence the company has in the show. Like with Netflix, Disney measures its viewership data by dividing the total number of hours watched by the episode’s runtime.

Given that Alien Earth’s debut week numbers place it alongside the likes of Disney+’s more successful series, such as Agatha All Along and The Acolyte, the prospects for the series look pretty positive.

Alien Earth doesn’t just have strong viewership numbers either, with the series getting a strong 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the website reads: “Stylistically bold and scary as hell, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth transplants the Xenomorph mythos into the television medium with its cinematic grandeur intact while staking out a unique identity of its own.”

Alien: Earth Is A Prequel To The Film Series

The story of Alien: Earth serves as a prequel to the main film series, set in the year 2120. The inciting incident is the crash-landing of the USCSS Maginot onto Earth.

Alien: Earth explores the dynamics of a world mired in corporate espionage and infighting. Several corporations have colonized the Solar System in the series’ futuristic setting. These include the infamous Weyland-Yutani corporation, which has been a major villainous faction since the very first film, and the Prodigy corporation, which specializes in experiments on human immortality.

The series appears to explore transhuman concepts, including cybernetic enhancements, artificial consciousness, and other advanced modifications to human bodies and minds.

Alien: Earth explores the consequences of corporate recklessness, with Weyland-Yutani’s actions setting the stage for a potential alien outbreak on Earth.

