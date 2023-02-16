Akash Singh Rajput Returns As Rocky in 'Aashram 4': "Wherever I Go People Recognise Me"

‘Mirzapur’ actor Akash Singh Rajput talked about returning as Rocky in the next season of Prakash Jha’s web series ‘Aashram’ and said that this time his character is going to be more intense and also added that the role has given him a lot of recognition.

Speaking about his role in Aashram’s next season, Akash says: “I am playing the character of Rocky. The character will be more intense this time. I must say the series gave me recognition. Wherever I go people recognise me. And that’s the power of OTT platforms.”

Akash Singh Rajput was also part of the historical drama ‘Porus’, shared further: “I have experienced the difference between working on TV and OTT. Daily soaps require a lot of hard work. In one day you have to do so many more scenes when compared to films and OTT. I have dabbled in all three mediums. TV is a long journey and I am looking for different roles and characters to play. On OTT, the range is huge, nicely written scripts and tailor-made roles are available.”

The Prakash Jha show features Bobby Deol in the lead role as self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala and the third season also featured actors such as Esha Gupta, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury.

“I have done all the previous seasons of ‘Aashram’ and it’s a fulfilling experience,” Akash Singh Rajput added.

On the kind of roles he is looking forward to doing in the future, he said: “I am open to any role which makes a difference to the story. I would like to play a cop, maybe like Ajay Devgn. He is an excellent actor and I have always admired him. Right from his debut film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ to his ‘Bholaa’, he has really carved a great career.”

