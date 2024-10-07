Disney’s Agatha All Along Season 1 Episode 4 unlocked a lot of stories that will be answered over the coming weeks. The spin-off to WandaVision, the season 4 ending’s main highlight, was the identity of Teen and how he is connected with Agatha. As all the witches are getting to know each other on the Witches Road after the death of Sharon Davis in episode 3, each one of them reveals more about their past experiences, including the loss of Agatha’s son, her bond with Joe Locke’s character, plus Rio Vidal’s true nature and tragic hints about Lilia and Jennifer. By the episode’s end, Alice Wu-Gulliver’s family history emerges, deepening mysteries within the witching world.

The most significant talk point in Agatha All Along episode 4 centers around a powerful final line from Rio Vidal, “That boy isn’t yours.” Her words followed an intimate moment, hinting at a possible connection between Agatha and Rio, referencing Teen, who was injured earlier in the episode. Agatha’s protective instincts over Teen intensify as his condition worsens, teasing theories that he might be her son. However, Rio’s words suggest otherwise, debunking this theory while raising new questions about her knowledge and connection to Agatha’s world.

Rio’s words prove that Teen is not Nicholas Scratch. Moreover, it was revealed that Agatha’s son met a fate darker than Joe Locke’s Teen and he traded her son for the Darkhold. Also, significant hints suggest that Teen may be the son of Scarlet Witch Billy Kaplan. His portrayal as a gay teenager with a boyfriend mirrors Billy’s early Marvel Comics stories, especially his claim that bad things happened to him at age 13, aligning with WandaVision’s timeline.

In Agatha All Along, Teen is prevented with a sigil from revealing his identity, which raises questions and hints that Agatha may have used it to conceal his connection to the Scarlet Witch. With each episode release, darker stories about Agatha’s witch world are revealed, and we can expect fans’ brewing questions to be answered in the upcoming episodes. Agatha All Along Season 1 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

