Tejasswi Prakash & Shaheer Sheikh’s Chemistry Looks Crackling In The First Poster Of Ae Mere Dil

Tejasswi Prakash, who made us fall more in love with her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is stealing hearts once again. The television beti recently collaborated with the handsome hunk of the telly world, Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled Ae Mere Dil. And now, the first look poster of the same is out and it’s creating a storm.

Advertisement

A while ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of what is in store for his and Tejasswi’s fans. #TejHeer (a combination of the actors’ names) fans are excited and are talking about the same on social media.

Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh shared a still from the music video of Ae Mere Dil featuring him carrying Tejasswi Prakash on his back on the beach. He captioned it, “Worked on something really exciting. Stay Tuned to @vyrloriginals to know more. @tejasswiprakash @poojasinghgujral @jeetganngulimusic @abhayjodhpurkar @manojmuntashir @adil_choreographer_”

A little over an hour ago, Shaheer Sheikh shared the poster on his Insta story writing, Bringing you a story that will touch your hearts and stay with you forever.

The chemistry between Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash looks intense. The poster features Tejasswi in a black outfit looking longingly at Shaheer. The actor, who also looks dashing in black looks on ahead.

A lot have fans have taken to Twitter and are sharing love for the duo. One user wrote, “Ae Mere Dil… Literally this is what I’m saying 🔥🤩😍❤ Dont keep calm… Just 4 Days to go 🔥 Good Looks & the chemistry.. just look at them 🤩 And The Team is Amazing.. waiting waiting #TejHeer on Fire 🔥 #TejasswiPrakash #ShaheerSheikh” Another fan tweeted, “Ahh!! I’m on Cloud 11 today.🤗. Grab on to your seats guyss.. TejHeer’s new Music video “Ae Mere Dil” will be out on October 20 at 11 AM.. And here’s the first look of it..😇 Damn @Shaheer_S looking so hawwt..🔥😘🙈.. Can’t wait now.. @Tejasswi08 #TejHeer #ShaheerSheikh”

Ae Mere Dil, featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash, is composed by Jeet Gannguli and sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The eagerly awaited song will release on October 20 at 11 AM.

In recent times, many television stars have featured in music videos. Some of these stars include Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many more.

How excited are you to see Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash’s upcoming song?

Must Read: Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Resumes Shooting After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube