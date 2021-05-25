The woes of Indian Idol 12 don’t seem to be ending. While the show was in the news for showing more emotional content than singing, it is now making the headlines after its host, Aditya Narayan, made a disparaging remark about Alibaug. This remark hasn’t set well with the MNS party, and they have demanded an apology from them.

Via a Facebook live session, MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar called out Narayan for making the ‘derogatory comment’ about this place in Maharashtra. While interacting with contestant Sawai Bhatt, we heard Adi say, ‘Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?’ The show’s host has now issued an apology; read on to know what he wrote.

In a Facebook live session, Ameya Khopkar spoke about the comment made on Indian Idol 12 and said, “A Hindi channel has a singing reality show, I am not going to name it, but Aditya Narayan hosts the show, where he has made a derogatory comment about our Maharashtra’s Alibaug. I have not seen the show, but I got complaints from many people from Maharashtra.”

Talking about this remark made by Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 12, the MNS Chitrapat Sena chief said, “People on these Hindi channels so easily say, ‘Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?’ (Do you think we hail from Alibaug), and I think they are not aware of the rich cultural heritage that comes from Alibaug. If we, people of Alibaug, get upset, they don’t know what we can do, we won’t let the show take place. With this comment they have insulted us.”

While talking about demanding an apology from the makers and host of Indian Idol 12, Khopkar added, “I have informed Sony channel, the makers of the show and Aditya’s father, legendary singer Udit Narayan about this matter and have demanded an apology on behalf of the people of Alibaug.”

Responding to Ameya Khopkar’s accusations, Aditya Narayan took to his social media and apologised. He wrote, “With a humble heart and folded hands 🙏🏼 I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil.”

This isn’t the first time in the recent past something like this happened. Last year, Khopkar had warned Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu to issue a public apology on the show after he told a fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi.

