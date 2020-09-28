TV actor Anupam Ojha, who wooed the audience with his stellar performance in “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya” has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial assistance for his medical treatment when he was facing a financial crunch.

The actor, a resident of Pratapgarh, has been undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment in Mumbai and the Chief Minister had provided him with the assistance of Rs 20 lakh, to bear the cost of treatment.

In an emotional letter, Anupam Ojha said that he would like to meet Adityanath and personally thank him when he recovers.

Anupam Ojha also congratulated the Chief Minister for announcing the construction of a Film City in the state.

Recently, Hema Malini too lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, for announcing a film city in Greater Noida.

Hema Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, expressed that she wished the film city was located in Mathura but is happy with its current location because it will generate employment in her constituency as well, owing to its proximity to Greater Noida.

