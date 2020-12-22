Actor Aamir Ali recently featured in the web series Black Widows. Prior to this, the television actor was seen making his digital debut with the series Naxalbari. Now, the actor opened up about his roles and also revealed that he finds web entertainment an exciting space to explore.

From saying the platform has given him the chance to show his versatility to talking about his character in Black Widows, scroll down to know all the actor said.

“I think the web space is exciting, so I look for impact of my character than the length. I have done lead roles on television. Also, it is interesting for me, because I have just done two digital shows so far. In ‘Naxalbari’ my character was totally opposite to the one I played in ‘Black Widows’. I got a chance to show my versatility,” Aamir Ali told IANS.

Talking about his role in Black Widows, Aamir Ali said, “It was not a principal character. The story is lead by three women and it revolves around a murder investigation. While everyone else in the story is playing intelligent and cunning characters, my character is the only innocent, gullible one. It was a special character. I knew that the length of my role is shorter but it was interesting.”

He added, “Honestly, I will not mind a special appearance as long as it is written well, especially one that creates impact.”

Talking about making his digital debut with Naxalbari and portraying a grey character, Aamir Ali said, “Debuting with a web show like ‘Naxalbari’ and a character like Ambar Keswani proved to be a great start for me in the OTT space. I never assumed how much my grey role portrayal would be loved so much by the audiences. The support and praise coming in has been overwhelming and is motivating me to go further.”

Black Widows is directed by Birsa Dasgupta and it features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The show streams on ZEE5.

