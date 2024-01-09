Recently, South superstar Yash’s birthday turned into a heartbreaking affair after his fans died. Earlier media reports were abuzz that three of the actor’s fans died after electrocution. It is being said that on the occasion of his birthday, a group of fans who were trying to erect a 25-foot-cut out of ‘Rocky Bhai’ died due to electrocution in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk in the middle of the night. As the poster touched the live electric wire, all three men holding the poster were electrocuted, leading to their deaths.

Now, in the latest update, another fan died after meeting with an accident. Reportedly, a man was on his way to see the superstar in Suranagi village on his birthday when he met with an accident. Well, this comes as a shock after the news of his three fans dying surfaced on the web. Scroll down to know in detail.

According to a media report in News18, the fan in question was a 22-year-old Nikhilgouda Bheemanagouda Goudar from Binkadakatti village when his bike crashed with a police vehicle at Mulgund. However, later, he was admitted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Gadag, where his breathed his last.

Trending

Meanwhile, Yash has met the families of his three deceased fans. Later, speaking to the media about the unfortunate incident, Yash said in a video, “If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all.”

“Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases, and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself, and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud,” he added further.

Yash concluded by saying, “I don’t like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about monetary support that one can extend, but we cannot bring back the dead.”

On the work front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic, where he will be reportedly paired opposite Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2’s 1000-Crore Box Office To Give Allu Arjun A Salary Of 333+ Crore? Decoding The Revenue Sharing Model To Bust Reports, It’s Still 3 Times Higher Than Pushpa’s Salary!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News