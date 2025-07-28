Most of us have favourites, for example, a favourite colour, a favourite food, or a favourite number. Today, let’s look at the favourite number of Mollywood megastar Mammootty: 369. It’s general knowledge that Mammootty‘s favourite number is 369, his cars usually bear the same number on their plates, and his garage itself is called 369 Garage. But have you ever wondered why? If you have, we’ve got you covered, with the answer, a look at some of the vehicles he owns, and an overview of his acting career in 2025.

Why Does Mammootty Favour The Number 369?

Some of you might be wondering why he chose this specific number. According to Hindustan Times, at the beginning of his career, he had a briefcase with the lock code 369. Eventually, he grew fond of the number and, since it is a multiple of 3, decided to use it on his vehicles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAleel 369 (@jaleel369_)

Mammootty’s Swanky Car Collection

According to Cartoq, Mammootty’s garage includes vehicles like the Maybach GLS600, which costs around 3 crores. The cost to acquire the iconic 369 number alone was reportedly 1.85 lakh. There’s also the Mercedes AMG A45S, with an estimated ex-showroom price of nearly 92.50 lakhs.

Other vehicles reportedly owned by the megastar, as mentioned across various sources, include the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner, Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, Audi A7, BMW E46 M3, Toyota Land Cruiser, and others, as per Hindustan Times. The first car Mammootty ever owned was the country’s first Maruti 800, purchased in the mid-1980s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAleel 369 (@jaleel369_)

Mammootty’s Film Career So Far In 2025

2025 hasn’t been kind to Mammootty in terms of his acting career. The first film that was released this year was Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, a Sherlock Holmes–like investigation thriller, which failed to impress audiences at the box office. Perhaps as a result, it hasn’t been released on OTT so far. The exact reason for this is not known, though multiple rumours about potential release dates have been floating around online. Let’s hope it surfaces on a streaming platform soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gl.frames (@greenlime.frames)

Next up was Bazooka. This film also didn’t live up to expectations and, like the previous one, hasn’t made it to any streaming platform yet. Again, there were reports suggesting release dates on certain platforms, but nothing has materialised so far. The next Mammootty film, likely to release this year, is Kalamkaval. Let’s hope it performs well in theatres.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Kaantha: 3 Things We Already Know About Dulquer Salmaan’s Next Ahead Of Teaser Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News