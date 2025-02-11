The idea of pan-India movies has gained traction with filmmakers and actors promoting their films beyond Telugu states. But except for big-budget films like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD most Telugu movies have failed to make an impact outside their home market.

Mainly the actors who do not hold a strong market in the Telugu states such as Nani and Naga Chaitanya are aggressively marketing their films in many languages. So far, they have not got any box office success. Take the case of Nani traveling all over India to promote his films Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. These films barely brought in anything when released in Hindi. Similarly Kiran Abbavaram’s Ka did not go well in the Malayalam market despite his all efforts.

Naga Chaitanya’s recent release Thandel has performed exceptionally well in Telugu states and overseas but its Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions have failed to generate significant revenue. It is even visible that the earnings from these markets were so low that they could not even cover the flight expenses of the actors during promotions.

These repeated failures has the need for mid-range actors to think about their pan-India strategy. They should initially focus on projects with universal appeal. This would be better than blindly releasing films in multiple languages. Because concentrating on script can genuinely attract a wider audience.

While pan-India promotions sound exciting but success depends on content that resonates across cultures. Until then mid-range actors may need to rethink their marketing approach and concentrate on strengthening their core market before expanding further.

