Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is well known for performances in films like Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, ’96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Ghilli and Abhiyum Naanum.

She was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. Despite being such a megastar in the industry, the actress couldn’t protect her name from controversies. The actress once landed in trouble for endorsing PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2017, Trisha Krishnan, who was shooting for her thriller Garjanai, had to leave the shooting venue after an angry mob of Jallikattu supporters protested against her for endorsing PETA. For the unversed, Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport practised during the Tamil festival of Pongal. PETA India obtained a Supreme Court ban on the sporting event in 2014, citing animal cruelty.

Trisha was in the midst of a shooting schedule in Nemathanpatti, near Karaikudi, for the Tamil thriller ‘Garjanai,’ a remake of the Bollywood film “NH10” starring Anushka Sharma. According to a report in The Hindu, the local police revealed that a group of young individuals, including volunteers from Naam Tamizhar Katchi, disrupted the shooting on Friday. Consequently, Trisha, who was accommodated at the MAM Bungalow on the town’s outskirts, was compelled to wrap up her shoot and depart for Madurai.

In response to the entire incident, Trisha Krishnan expressed her gratitude on her social media account, extending her heartfelt thanks to the police personnel for their invaluable assistance and unwavering support. The actor wrote, “Before I break my silence on the concerned issue, I would firstly like 2 thank the entire police personnel of Tamil Nadu for making sure I reached home safely last night and for being a source of comfort and strength to my family who was put through unnecessary stress and agony.”

Clearing her stance on the Jallikattu, Trisha said, “I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.” She vehemently rebuked the protesters on her Twitter account, using strong language to convey her criticism. She said, “Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture.”

