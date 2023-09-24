South superstar Ajith aka ‘Thala’ is one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood with a huge fan base. The Thunivu actor is one of the most nuanced and skilled actors in Indian cinema and has redefined acting with his brilliant performances through his films.

Ajith started his acting career as a child artist in the Tamil film ‘En Veedu En Kanavar’ and later gained his first lead role in 1993 with the romantic drama ‘Amaravathi’. Ever since then, Ajith Kumar has never looked back and has given a number of successful films, including ‘Kadhal Kottai’, ‘Kadhal Mannan’, ‘Kadhal Desam’, ‘Kaadhal Mannan’, ‘Dheena’, ‘Villain’, ‘Citizen’, ‘Mugavari’, ‘Villain’, ‘Vedalam’ and many more.

The actor has garnered immense love and respect from his fans and Ajith has always been very gentle towards fans. But, do you know that once Ajith had snatched a fan’s mobile phone when he tried to click a selfie with him?

Yes, you read that right. Ajith, who usually entertains his fans for a selfie or photo, had arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth along with his wife Shalini during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. This was almost during the pandemic time, still a huge crowd gathered to see the actor.

At this time, an unmasked fan from the crowd tried to get a selfie without Ajith’s permission. This irked the actor, who lost his temper and snatched the phone from the person. However, fans supported Ajith’s action and said that whatever he did was absolutely right.

Meanwhile, Ajith is also said to be a no-phone person. The actor’s Yennai Arindhaal co-star Trisha Krishnan had revealed that Ajith doesn’t need to own a phone. The actor’s manager acts as the medium of communication for any work-related things, thus he never needed the phone.

