Actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s forthcoming ‘Vikrant Rona’ is one of the most awaited films by his fans. The excitement can be seen in the response the film’s first look received as the video has already touched 12 million views on YouTube.

‘Vikrant Rona’ first look was unveiled on September 2.

Commenting on the response, the film’s producer Jack Manjunath tells IANS: “It is an overwhelming feeling to receive so much of love from the audience and audiences from different languages bestowing their love and best wishes feels really special. My social media is flooded with congratulatory messages. I am very much excited for the release of the film and can’t wait to see the reaction of the fans and reaching the 12M mark in such a short span felt so good, it once again proves that good content will always attract the audience.”

The first look of Kichcha Sudeepa’s, film was also shared by actor Salman Khan upon its release. He had tweeted: “Best wishes Sudeep…trailer looking good…@KicchaSudeep #VikrantRonaGlimpse”

‘Vikrant Rona’ is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath, and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, the film’s music is by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Sudeepa’s film features sets designed by the award-winning art director Shivkumar and frames lit up by DOP William David. The movie’s lead also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

