Jacqueline flaunts 'sexy back'
Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts ‘S*xy Back’ On Instagam (Pic Credit: Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Advertisement

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring with a glamorous picture flaunting her “se*y back” on social media.

She posted two pictures on Instagram on Friday. In the first one, sporting a short bob haircut, minimum make-up the “Kick” actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long lashes and orange lip-tint.

Advertisement

In the second, Jacqueline Fernandez’s toned back is towards the camera, captioned: “You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out