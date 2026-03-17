Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s first film of 2026, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is all set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festive season. With just days to go, pre-bookings have already begun.

Telugu films, especially those featuring major stars and strong hype, often see a surge in ticket prices during the opening days. Pawan Kalyan’s films have followed this trend in the past as well. But with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, things aren’t entirely straightforward this time. While some regions are seeing a spike, others are maintaining regular pricing, making the situation more nuanced than expected.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ticket Prices In The Telugu States

As we know, the two Telugu states are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Let’s begin with Andhra Pradesh, where Pawan Kalyan serves as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ticket booking platform BookMyShow suggests that there is a price hike for the opening day, especially for the early shows, with tickets priced at 500 in almost all locations, while the regular price for a royal seating is 295. One exception was spotted at Siri Multiplex in Nellore, where a front row seat labeled ‘Silver’ was listed at 450. After the initial shows, prices appear to drop, with afternoon and evening shows moving closer to regular rates. Multiplex tickets are priced around 300, while single-screen theaters typically charge between 200 and 250.

Earlier, the Indian Express reported that a flat rate of 500 had been fixed across theaters, and this largely holds true regardless of whether it is a multiplex, a single screen, or differences in screen or sound quality. For comparison, a regular ticket at INOX Varun Beach on Beach Road costs about 302 for the executive tier. Meanwhile, at a single screen like Sri Melody HDR Dolby Atmos in Vizag, tickets are priced at 245 for premium and 200 for non-premium seating.

Coming to Telangana, there is some good news for audiences. Based on checks in cities such as Hyderabad and Warangal, ticket prices have not been increased. Ticket fares are ₹295 in multiplexes and ₹175 in single screens in Telangana cities, as per 123Telugu. Recliner seats in multiplexes are priced around 350, while gold-tier seats are about 295. In single-screen theaters, prices vary by seating, ranging from 175 for balcony seats to as low as 50 for second-class, making it affordable.

As per the Indian Express, the absence of a price hike in Telangana is not due to the makers’ goodwill, but rather a legal precedent. Pawan Kalyan’s previous theatrical outing, They Call Him OG, did receive government authorization for a price increase, but the High Court stepped in and struck down that decision, bringing prices back to normal. This appears to be the reason why the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have not attempted a hike this time.

At the time of writing, bookings have not yet opened across all locations in Telangana. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already begun advance bookings in several areas where Ustaad Bhagat Singh is still unavailable for ticket booking.

More About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan, Sree Leela, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The film’s music is handled by Devi Sri Prasad and S. Thaman, with cinematography by Ayananka Bose. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around the titular character, a cop who takes a stand and fights against systemic corruption, driven by the strong moral values instilled in him by his teacher.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer

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