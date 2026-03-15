Pawan Kalyan is back, and he’s brought a bloodbath with him. But in an era of over-the-top action, is more gore really the power move we needed? Especially when it has to find the havoc caused by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge!? Agreed that Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan are a formula that usually spells magic, but the trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh feels like they’ve swapped the magic wand for a blood-stained sword!

Now, I agree that Pawan Kalyan is looking every bit the swagger-heavy cop we love, but the number of bodies falling per second is a bit too much, especially because it would have to match the level of insanity Dhurandhar 2 brings then with its action comedy!

Let’s talk about what works. Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence is unparalleled. Whether he’s delivering a punchline before a punch, or spitting fire before raging, the man owns the screen. Thaman’s score is loud and celebrates the chest thumping. The frames of Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer scream a big-screen spectacle. If you are a fan of the Gabbar Singh vibe, the nostalgia is served well!

However, the film seems to suffer from the senseless slaughter syndrome. The trailer spends so much time proving that Bhagat Singh can kill men left, right, and center that it forgets to tell us why! We see blood, we see broken bones, and then we see some more blood. After movies like Animal and Salaar, violence for the sake of violence is starting to feel like a lazy substitute for a good script. So I am not sure if the film has a legit story because the trailer hints at none!

The film arrives to clash with Dhurandhar 2, which is shattering records in North America with its stylish, spy-thriller aesthetic. Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is leaning heavily on localized mass appeal. Pawan Kalyan will undoubtedly dominate the Telugu states the clash becomes tricky in the global market.

Check out the trailer of the film. And oh yes, it has Sreeleela as well!

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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