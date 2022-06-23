One of India’s popular singers Sid Sriram believes that the world is filled with various manifestations of magic, divinity, and wonder and that music is definitely one of the most powerful manifestations.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on the same on the occasion of the World Music Day on Tuesday, Sid Sriram wrote, “I always think to post something for World Music Day but end up forgetting. I was tn the car today and A R Rahman sir’s ‘Bombay‘ Theme came up on shuffle and floored me the same way it does every time I hear it. The song hasn’t left my head since.

“I think the world is filled with various manifestations of magic, divinity, and wonder. Music is definitely one of the most powerful manifestations. The way a melody can change your day or break you down completely, it’s profound.

“One of my favourite aspects of music is the idea of reinterpretation. I remember when I was in junior high and I heard Coltrane‘s version of ‘My Favourite Things’ for the first time and it felt like a portal into a new universe opened up for me. To a 13-year-old me, the idea that this jazz giant would take a song from ‘Sound of Music’ and give it his own twist was so dope.

“I felt the same way when I heard Andre 3k do his own version of that same song on his album ‘The Love Below’. It’s a whole, infinite sonic ocean with boundless scope and possibilities.

“To get to just experience the grandeur of music in all of its diverse glory is the most beautiful thing ever. The spark that I felt very palpably in the car earlier today while listening to a masterpiece reminded me that time can stand still. All love.”

