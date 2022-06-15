Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Wednesday expressed his delight at his dad Mukundan Nair being a part of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’.

Taking to Instagram to share his happiness, the actor posted pictures of his dad dubbing for the film and wrote, “This is so special for me !! Achan, completes his part in ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’ today!

“He was supposed to act in ‘Meppadiyan’ but then, I chopped off his portion in the scripting time. Director Vishnu Mohan still feels he must have acted in ‘Meppadiyan’. Anyways, since I didn’t get the benefits of nepotism, I choose to do the reverse nepotism here and have successfully got my achan kutty his on screen debut.

“Now, I totally understand how nepotism works, family is always special and important. Anyways, I hope you guys love Shefeek when he comes on screen! Cheers!”

‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’ is a romantic comedy that is being directed by actor and director Anup Pandalam.

Actor Unni Mukundan was previously in the news when he penned a touching birthday post for his ‘Meppadiyan’ director Vishnu Mohan, asking him to chase his dreams and also urging him to stay the “same humble and lovable” as he is.

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan posted a series of pictures and video clips with his director and wrote, “Dear Vishnu, Many many happy returns of the day! May you shine with utmost glory and bring home the pride every parent dreams off. You are a fantastic person, a very good friend, a true leader and someone who still carries the innocence of a child.

“I’m not at all surprised that you made the Malayalam film industry and it’s audiences to not just take notice of your debut film but also successfully made them think and talk about it. Congratulations friend, it’s never an easy talk to organically touch the hearts of audiences.

