The first single titled ‘Kalaavathi’ from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is all set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

On Friday, the makers shared the promo of the first single, in which Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh make a romantic pair. Though the promo of ‘Kalaavathi’ doesn’t last long, it hints at a chartbuster tune, which is to be revealed on the Valentines’.

Mahesh Babu can be seen looking handsome and charming in a white sweatshirt, whereas Keerthy Suresh’s elegant saree look captivates.

The tune composed by Thaman is expected to be an instant hit, as Sid Sriram’s voice adds much hype to the yet-to-be-released song.

The song’s promo starts off with a wedding chant, while the lyrics hint at the devotion a man has, for his lady love. Soulful vocals, appealing visuals, and sparkling chemistry between the lead pair are the highlights from the ‘Kalaavathi’ song promo.

Directed by Parasuram, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.

Slated for its worldwide release on May 12, the movie also stars AVennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others in important roles.

