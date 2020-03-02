Manasa Manasa From Most Eligible Bachelor OUT! Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde’s Romance With Sid Sriram’s Soulful Voice Is An Absolute Treat

Post garnering overwhelming response for the first look posters of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde from their much anticipated Most Eligible Bachelor, the makers of the romantic drama released the very first track from the film. The romantic track which is been titled as Manasa Manasa was unveiled this morning.

Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter handle to share ‘Manasa Manasa’ with a Tweet that read, “This one is all heart”.

Post making entire nation hum Samajavaragamana from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Tollywood singer Sid Sriram has hit the right chord again with romantic track Manasa Manasa from Most Eligible Bachelor.

The music for beautiful track sung by Sid Sriram is composed by Gopi Sundar.

Lyrics for Manasa Manasa has been penned by Surendra Krishna.

More about Most Eligible Bachelor, the romantic drama also has Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash along with others in key roles.

The shoot for final portions of Most Eligible Bachelor is currently in the process at a brisk pace.

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Bhaskar, and it is being bankrolled by Bunny Vas, Vasu Varma, and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures banner.

