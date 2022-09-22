Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gaining a lot of popularity among the masses after her stint in The Family Man 2 and a special performance in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. However, her personal life has been under media glare as her popularity increases by the day.

Last year, the actress made headlines after she announced her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Her announcement came as a shock to many of their fans. Since then fans have been rooting for them to get back together. However, both have made it clear that they have moved on in their respective lives.

Now reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second marriage are surfacing on the internet. As per Telugu publication Cine Josh report, Yashoda actress has been convinced to get married again by none other than her guru Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev. Yes, you read that right! Since there’s no official confirmation from either parties mentioned above, it is advisable to take the information with a grain of salt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Meanwhile, after getting divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rumours were rife that Naga Chaitanya has been dating actress and model Shobhita Dhulipala and the news had also gone viral recently.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave. Soon they began dating and got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2017 followed by a dreamy wedding in Goa in 2017. Their four years of marriage came to an end when they announced their separation last year.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. She is also gearing up to kick-start her big debuts in Bollywood and Hollywood with Dinesh Vijan’s next and The Arrangements Of Love, respectively.

So what do you think about Samantha Ruth Prabhu agreeing to get married once again? Let us know in the comments.

