Leading actor Ram Charan reached Hyderabad to a grand welcome by his fans.

Basking in Oscar glory, the RRR actor landed at Begumpet Airport by a special aircraft around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ram Charan, who had landed in Delhi on Friday, was moved by the warm welcome by his fans late in the night.

As soon as the actor emerged from the airport building, there were loud cheers from hundreds of fans who were waiting for him. They showered petals on Ram Charan who was standing in an open-top vehicle waving at the crowd. Some of the fans were carrying banners and posters hailing him as a global star.

‘Naatu Naatu’, the RRR song featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, bagged an Oscar award for the best original song.

Ram and his wife Upasana arrived in Delhi on Friday. The young actor along with his father Chiranjeevi participated in India Today’s conclave in the national capital.

Ram and Chiranjeevi met union Home minister Amit Shah at the conclave.

Ram later tweeted that it was an honour to meet the central minister. He thanked Shah for appreciating the efforts of RRR team.

Earlier, Amit Shah also tweeted that he was delighted to meet two legends of Indian cinema.

“The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the RRR’,” wrote Shah.

Must Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli Spent An Unbelievable 1.44 Crores To Book Seats For Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Family Members At Oscars 2023?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News